‘Chubby’ is the new sexy – Moesha Boduong

Ghana's socialite, Moesha Boduong

Ghana’s socialite and fashion influencer, Moesha Bodoung, is of the firm belief that chubby women are currently the ‘new kind of sexy'.

She has asked women who fall in that category not to conform with norms which seek to undermine their uniqueness and beauty.



“We need chubby socialite to sell Chubby women in our great country Ghana. I would appreciate women to start coming out of their shell and don’t confine to norms of society and sell your brand to the world as the prettiest chubby model,” She wrote as caption to a post on Instagram.



Moesha also indicated that she usually highlights her curves, particularly when promoting brands online, to enable Ghanaians appreciate African women more.



“Our metabolisms are different and we all have different definitions of beauty. I gain to look curvier in most brands I work with so you can still appreciate African curvy women and when I’m off work. I go back to the small Moesha boduong”, she shared.



She however hinted at sharing some weight loss tips for her followers who seek to shed some considerable amount of weight.

“So many women are losing weight because of my new look and it makes me so happy to see how we love to work on ourselves, I would be sharing many ideas on how to loose weight quickly for that special occasion and please chubby is the new sexy.”



The fashion influencer was really active on social media and other platforms until she suddenly disappeared from the scene in the mid- months of 2022. A lot of rumors emerged during her absence but a viral video popped up when Moesha was seen confessing that she has given her life to Christ.



She resurfaced in the last months of 2022 amidst rumours of battling mental health issues and has since been engaging in acts that somewhat question her new-found Christian faith.



ED/EB