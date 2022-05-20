Church ushers always drag me to children's service due to my dwarfism – Don Little

Don Little shares dwarfism experience

Why Don Little shunned church for 2 years



Popular actor exposes ills in the society



Actor Don Little has disclosed that he stopped attending church service for almost two years due to the ill treatment from ushers who always dragged him from adult service to children's service due to his Dwarfism.



The little man bemoaned the unfair treatment meted out to him by children and sometimes adults who make fun of his height.



In an interview on Oman Channel, he disclosed that he has managed to ignore all the negative comments which used to affect him when he was much younger.



"I used to ask God so many questions back when my friends in school used to laugh at me. I would stand in front of the mirror and wonder what makes others laugh at me. I sometimes have elderly people laugh at me.

"I have had elderly people look down on me and make fun of me. It sometimes happens in church. I remember going to church and sitting in the main auditorium, the usher came to grab me, gave me a toffee and dragged me to Sunday School (children's service). It is not easy, this thing is serious. They claim I am little and because of my height, someone can drag me from adult service, take me to the children's service and give me a toffee," Don Little stated.



The actor famed for his role in Kumawood movies added that such experiences bruise his ego despite his hard work in making a name for himself in the movie industry.



"When such things happen, I get heartbroken and walk out of the church. That stopped me from going to church...I wasn't in church for almost two years," he revealed.







