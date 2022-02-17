Churches engaged in other businesses should be taxed – Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle

On the back of calls for the government to tax churches, gospel musician Joe Mettle has opined that churches should not be taxed unless they engage in profit-making ventures.



In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Joe Mettle argued that it will be erroneous on the part of a government to impose taxes on churches if these churches do not operate other businesses unrelated to religious activities.



According to him, it is not enough to suggest that because the church receives offertory and tithe, it should be taxed.



“To say directly that because the church gets money, they should be taxed, is not a solid point. There’s more that goes into it”, the musician said. “The church is not supposed to be selling but the church is selling; then the items that are being sold can be taxed. It makes sense.”

He continued: “There are churches that have schools. Even though it’s a charity organization, their schools are taxed because that is a business [different] from the usual church. Not only that, if a church opens a business, I’m sure that business will be taxed. Every business side of the church is actually being already taxed.”



Quite recently, broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah challenged the Christian Council of Ghana to “push for the state to tax churches”, stressing that, “That’s how we’ll know you deeply care about the development of Ghana.”



The debate on whether or not churches should pay taxes keeps coming up. Ebenezer Kojo Kum, then Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister-designate told Parliament’s Appointment Committee during his vetting in 2021 that the laws of the state do not require churches to pay tax for religious activities hence he cannot compel churches to pay tax.



“Churches, when they operate as churches are not amenable to pay taxes. When Priests or members of religious bodies receive salaries or remunerations, they’re supposed to pay income tax on those salaries. But to ask them to pay taxes based on the other work that they do, which is unrelated to religious activities, the law permits those payments to be made,” Ebenezer Kojo Kum said.



