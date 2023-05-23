Churches paid me Gh¢10 when I started – Obaapa Christy

Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy

Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has recounted when she started performing in churches during her early days.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, the ‘Glory’ crooner said she was paid Gh¢10.0 which was made up of torn Gh¢1.0 notes.



“When I started singing at churches at the beginning of my career when nobody actually knew me, sometimes after performing it was difficult to be paid after the event.



“Sometimes I had to walk back home after performing at the church and that time I was paid with one cedi notes and I remember that very well,” she stated.

She added, “The church might have finished counting the money they got after the service and I was paid with the torn one cedi notes which was about 10cedis."



According to Obaapa Christy, the GHC10, was mostly used to purchase food on her way back home.



“After I’m paid with the 10 cedis I used some of the money to buy food to quench my hunger and after I had to walk back the distance to wherever I came from which was very hectic,” she recounted on the show.