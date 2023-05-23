0
Menu
Entertainment

Churches paid me Gh¢10 when I started – Obaapa Christy

Obaapa Christy 2dj.png Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has recounted when she started performing in churches during her early days.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, the ‘Glory’ crooner said she was paid Gh¢10.0 which was made up of torn Gh¢1.0 notes.

“When I started singing at churches at the beginning of my career when nobody actually knew me, sometimes after performing it was difficult to be paid after the event.

“Sometimes I had to walk back home after performing at the church and that time I was paid with one cedi notes and I remember that very well,” she stated.

She added, “The church might have finished counting the money they got after the service and I was paid with the torn one cedi notes which was about 10cedis."

According to Obaapa Christy, the GHC10, was mostly used to purchase food on her way back home.

“After I’m paid with the 10 cedis I used some of the money to buy food to quench my hunger and after I had to walk back the distance to wherever I came from which was very hectic,” she recounted on the show.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks