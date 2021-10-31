Cina Soul refuses KiDi's handshake, opts for a kiss on live TV

• Cina Soul and KiDi share welcome kiss on live TV

• Cina Soul and KiDi makes an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz



• Cina Soul enchanted by KiDi’s presence on United Showbiz



Cina Soul and KiDi have been captured exchanging pleasantries in a form of a kiss during UTV’s United Showbiz.



The ‘gyal dem sugar’ stormed the show and as a sign of greeting, he presented a clutched fist to all the panelists present.



But just when KiDi stretched forth his hand to offer Cina Soul a handshake, she declined and rather presented her cheeks for a kiss while her eyes were closed.



One can recall that the two who are rumored to be dating, had on several occasions publicly confessed their feelings and mutual likeness to each other.

They have worked on a series of projects together including KiDi’s sugar album and movie.



Cina’s appearance in KiDi’s music video, coupled with the passionate kiss they shared in the ‘Sugar’ movie created the impression that they are in an amorous relationship.



Meanwhile, the two are currently out with a new single titled ‘Feelings.



Watch the video below:



