Claims that I kill my artistes at the peak of their career have intensified – Bullet cries out

Ruftown Records CEO, Bullet

Popular Ghanaian artiste manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has bitterly lamented about claims that he sacrificed his artistes at the peak of their career.

Since 2018 to date, accusing fingers have been pointed at Bullet for the death of his first female artiste, Ebony Reigns.



Although Ebony died in a tragic motor accident, some netizens have accused Bullet of being responsible for her death.



While the likes of Ebony’s father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, claimed that Bullet’s ‘negligence’ caused Ebony’s death, others claimed he sacrificed her.



However, such comments have resuscitated and intensified following Wendy Shay’s recent near-death experience.



In the wake of Wendy Shay’s tragic accident, new concerns have been raised.



This, Bullet has described as disheartening and unwise.

“Now more people are saying that Bullet is an occultist, Bullet is into occultism, Bullet has been sacrificing his artistes but it just doesn’t make sense. They say anytime my artistes are in their prime, I kill them and bring in another one,” he told Andy Dosty.



He also gave some details of what led to Wendy Shay’s accident and how the singer is currently faring.



“She just produced two singles so she went out to shoot content. She has a nose fracture,” he added.



