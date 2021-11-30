Clem Ohameze in tears after receiving N8 million for spinal surgery

Nigerian Actor,Clem Ohameze

Nigerian actor, Clem Ohameze, has received a sum of eight million Naira from Pastor Jeremiah Omoto for his spinal surgery.



The veteran actor known for his many roles in Nollywood movies was confined to a sickbed for almost two years after he was involved in an accident, which had damaged his lower and upper limbs.



The actor received an unexpected sum of money after he solicited donations for a successful surgery.

Prophet Fufeyin who is the founder and senior pastor of Christ Mercy Land Church had in the Sunday service called out the ailing actor and provided him with a Bible and N8 million for his surgery.



In receiving the money the actor cried uncontrollably and the preacher shared with the congregation he saw the actor cry inwardly for help which was why he called on the actor who was supported by two men to the front of the church.



The veteran actor then shared he got better after treating his ailing health but noticed that he started having difficulty in walking later.



He added that according to doctors, his cervical vertebrae 3 had collapsed on the 4th, thereby causing pressure on my spinal cord and the retardment of the lower limb.