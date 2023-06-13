Clueless Diamond Appiah was just an acquaintance – Schwarzenegger as she unfollows her online

After unfollowing her former best friend, Diamond Appiah, on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger has responded to the former's claims that she is indeed married.

Earlier in a leaked viral audio, Diamond Appiah confirmed Tonardo’s claims that Afia Schwarzenegger is married to a certain chief as a second wife.



In a leaked conversation with Naana Brown, Diamond was heard insisting that Afia is married but has blatantly failed to disclose it.



Diamond, who has been struck out of the ‘Mafia Gang’, following her alleged betrayal of Tracey Boakye and Afia said,



“Afia Schwarzenegger is married but she doesn’t want to disclose it. Just like Tonardo said, the Prado she used for the donation in Takoradi was for the man.”



However, Afia Schwarzenegger has stormed social media to label all of such claims as false whiles describing Diamond as an acquaintance and not a friend.



‘Yesterday, I heard someone insisting that I am married. If I may ask, is what I’ll use my private part for, part of your business? The person is insisting that I am married and I don’t understand. And they are saying that that person is my friend. Really? If the person were my friend, she’ll know that I am not married. Because all my friends know that I am not married. Let me make this clear, there is a huge difference between a friend and an acquaintance,” she stated during a TikTok live.

Afia Schwarzenegger also clarified that some earlier pictures that were tagged as wedding pictures were meant for her birthday.



She said she wasn’t at Peduase for her wedding but instead for a mere birthday photoshoot.



“I did the photoshoot at Peduase Lodge. The pictures I took there were birthday pictures. You can take a trip there and ask them if I did a photoshoot or a wedding. When will she ever learn sense? Mind you, if I am married, why will I hide it? My vagina is mine, nobody has paid the bride price for it,” she insisted.



Afia also tackled Tonardo for rejoicing that he has been vindicated following Diamond Appiah’s confirmation.



