Coaches wanted to get into my pants so I quit – Popular dancer on stalled football career

Although she was a good footballer, Endurance Grand, a member of dance crew Dance With a Purpose Academy had to let go of the desire to be a professional footballer because of the numerous advances some coaches and some people in authority made toward her, she said in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso.

Endurance, born in Ghana and raised in Nigeria, said she played for some teams in both West African countries but had to eventually call it quits. This, she said, while giving insights into her choice of dressing.



“I’ve always been conformable in guys’ stuff. It’s not because I used to play football but this is how I love dressing,” she noted. “I just love wearing masculine stuff.”



“I used to play football in Nigeria and Ghana, I was a professional but not on the national team level. I played Anlo Ladies in the Volta Region and a league team in Nigeria.”



“I stopped playing because it wasn’t working for me. It didn’t work; not because I’m not a great footballer; I think you might have the talent to do something but then it’s not your purpose. I faced a lot of challenges from coaches, from higher authorities that wanted to make advances; they wanted to get into my pants to get me to the top and that wasn’t me,” Endurance claimed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, Endurance has emphatically stated that she is “into men” as she responded to concerns about her sexuality considering how she is fond of dressing like a man.

“They have that stereotype. I’m straight, I’m straight as an uncooked spaghetti. There are guys that like women who dress like men,” she said, adding that she is a tomboy.



“I don’t dress like this all the time. Sometimes, the work I do makes me go out of my comfort zone to dress feminine,” said Endurance who is “currently single and not ready to mingle”.







BB