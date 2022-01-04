'Coat of arms' - Reggie Rockson mocks Cwesi Oteng's suit

Cwesi Oteng and Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone has teased Gospel artiste, Cwesi Oteng, in the comment session of a video shared by blogger, Zionfelix, on his page.



This was during a question the blogger asked of the artiste on his position on politics.



In the interview, Cwesi Oteng touched on why he supported the NPP, their policies and why he believes in the Akufo-Addo government.

The grandpapa of hiplife music, replying to the post, wrote “coat of arms.”



His comment didn’t touch on the topic being discussed but the suit the gospel artiste wore which stood out in the video was what caught his attention.



Cwesi Oteng adorned himself with an grey suit with folds looking like that of a bird's wing, which he matched with a blue tie and a white shirt.







