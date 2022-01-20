Cobbler weeps as Osebo gifts him GH¢50

Fashionista, Osebo and the old man

Ghanaian businessman and fashionista, Osebo the Zaraman, has been blessed by an old cobbler whom he gifted a GH¢50.00 note.



Osebo in his random acts of kindness was touched by the works of an old shoemaker and decided to put a smile on his face by giving him money but instead, the man broke down in tears.



In the video available on his Instagram page, the cobbler believed to be in his late 60s was still working hard to make ends meet under a little shed.

He thanked Osebo and also prayed to God for more blessing upon his life.



The Ghanaian fashionista famed for wearing skirts, gave out the mobile money number of the cobbler and encouraged other benevolent persons to donate to him.



His post read: "There is hope for everyone, wipe your tears and wait for Gods time. Good morning..."



Check out the post below:



