Coded, Captain Planet and Fresh Prince are not on talking terms – A Plus, Bulldog

Two controversial ‘United Showbiz’ panelists, A Plus and Bulldog have alleged that former 4X4 members, Coded, Captain Planet, and Fresh Prince have not had the best of relationship since their split.



Prior to Coded’s appearance on the show, he has been reported to have cited the influx of Shatta Wale’s music on the market as the main reason why they couldn’t thrive as a group.

Coded allegedly established that Shatta Wale was releasing back-to-back hit songs and was getting all the buzz and their group at that time couldn’t keep up.



“That was the era that a lot of singles were coming from Shatta Wale. That was the season he was releasing countless records. Shatta Wale will release a song today and in a maximum of two weeks, he is out with another song”, he earlier said on Class TV (CTV).



Shortly after his revelation, Captain Planet, who was the frontrunner of the group disagreed with Coded’s assertion in a way that sparked rumours that all is not well in their camp.



“Stop that rubbish, it’s never true. I don’t know exactly what Coded was trying to explain. Maybe he was talking for himself [about] the reason he started doing his solo project. I showed the video to Fresh Prince this morning, he was even laughing his lungs out.”

Following Captain Planet’s outburst, Coded was asked if he indeed has a good relationship with his group members and he insisted that they are doing just fine.



However, A Plus and Bulldog strongly think otherwise;



“Captain Planet lives right behind my house and I can tell you that these people are not on good terms. They don’t talk to each other. Bulldog and I know everything about your split so don’t pretend? Do you guys talk? Be honest,” A Plus asserted.



“For someone, you used to brake bread with, why has it been so long since you guys spoke? You guys don’t even talk. We know,” says Bulldog.

But Coded insisted that they are perfectly fine and that it was a unanimous decision to embark on their solo projects.



“We intended to do our solo projects so that at the end of the day we can flood the market with our songs. We had an agreement and did not put timelines on it. That’s what he feels like saying and I don’t fault him for it. If he tells me to stop the rubbish, I don’t have a problem with that. He is my senior brother and a leader of the group.”



