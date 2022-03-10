Coded of 4X4 fame loses his cool, curses Ghanaians for abandoning his craft

Coded of 4X4 fame goes crazy on social media

Coded of 4X4 rants

Coded calls some of his fans 'idiots'



Coded sheds tears



Raphael Edem Avornyo, popularly known as Coded of the music group 4x4, has gone on a rant, insulting his fans for showing lack of support for his music.



The artiste, in an audio shared on Instagram by blogger, Nkonkonsa, called some of his fans 'idiots,' using F word on people he said always like the dirty things he posts on Snapchat but not his music.



“You see some of you f**** idiots on my snap eh, you only wish I post stupid things. Things that would entertain you in your f**** homes.



“When I put in my hard work, go pay a studio, put in my f**** energy in a song and I beg you guys to even just take one dollar off your f**** this thing and stream it for me to even get something small, you will never do it,” he said.

In the audio, the artiste could be heard sniffling in between his speech as though he had cried uncontrollably.



Meanwhile, the artiste further disclosed that his fans had reacted to a dirty post he shared on Snapchat than they would do his music.



“When I post dirty things, d** and p** and all of that bullshit on my snap you guys will f****** come and be giving me comments.



“As I speak now around 2 am at dawn I posted all of this dirty crap. I can see about 300 screen matches. You guys men, f* you all men. F* you guys, you don't f****** support nothing,” he said.



