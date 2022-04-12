Coded of 4X4 fame reveals why Captain Planet and Fresh Prince went solo

Members of music group 4X4

Coded, a member of the music group 4X4, has detailed the circumstances that led to their split.



The group made up of Captain Planet, Coded and later Fresh Prince was known for producing monster hits back in the day. Popular among them include 'Waist and Power', 'Yesi Yesii', 'Womanizer', 'Sikletele', 'Odo Fitaa', and 'World Trade Center'.



Coded in an April 2022 interview with Andy Dosty confessed that he was against the move of going solo but his friends, Planet and Prince had already made up their minds to embark on individual projects at a time when they were not so vibrant.

"I didn't second it because I thought at that time, the group was not doing too well and we needed to put our acts together and push the brand to the top before we do our solo projects... I really tried to talk them out but it looked like they were good to do it," he said in a GhanaWeb monitored interview on Hitz103.9FM.



It took two years after the breakup of 4X4 before Coded came out with a single.



Although it seems the award-winning group might never get back together, their songs will forever be a banger. Not much has been heard from Fresh Prince, but the two leading members, Captain Planet and Coded continue to release songs.



"We had a meeting years back as a group 4X4, myself, Fresh Prince and Captain Planet that we are gonna do our solo projects. When we had that meeting, right there I was the only odd one. I wasn't for the motion. I thought that the group wasn't doing too well so doing our separate solo project wasn't gonna help the brand 4X4. So I think we should rather push the group to the top again so when Planet comes out of the group and coughs or puts up a single, it's gonna fly. If Prince or myself comes up with a single it's gonna do the same.



"But the two of them were good that we should still do solo projects. Around that same time for like two years I didn't release a single or song or whatever. It was just the two of them back and forth till I made the decision that I was gonna come out with my first single that was 'Edey Pain Them'. That was how it all started doing our solo projects," Coded explained in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on HitzFM.

Planet as a solo artiste has a list of songs to his credit. They include 'Kpoli Kpoli', 'Akpeteshie', 'Abodie' and 'Say You Love Me'.



Coded has been promoting his 2022 single 'Dada Damoase' which was released in February.



