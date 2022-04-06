Coded opens up about challenges being a solo artiste

Musician Coded

Coded of popular defunct music group, 4×4, has confessed that being a solo artiste comes with a lot of challenges.

In an interview with, Kokonsa Kester on YFM’s Weekend Rush, Coded said he misses 4×4 a lot, adding that being solo comes with its own challenges that never came up while working as a group.



“Everything is on you. You’re the only one to do everything. All the money you have to invest in your music will come from you, if you don’t have someone supporting with money. It’s very difficult”, he said.



According to Coded, a solo artiste can work on so many hit songs, however, if he or she does not have the needed support, it will be very difficult for them to ‘blow’ and be recognized in the music space. He disclosed that even he lost the urge to do music at a point.



Coded told Kester that for a long time since the group 4×4 split, he was mainly into business and it was bringing him really good money, therefore, even after he released ‘Edey pain them’ and a few other singles, he decided that music was not his thing anymore and it would be better if he focused on his business.

“This was until I started hearing this amapiano sound. I went on my phone; I was just banging some beats and I did a freestyle.



"I threw it on Instagram and all of my friends were commenting, saying that I should go to the studio and record this so I just got gingered and here we are with my new song”, he narrated.



Coded stayed of the music scenes for some time, however, he is back with a new amapiano jam which he titles ‘Dada da moase’.



The song is currently out for streaming on all musical platforms.