Collaborating with Burna Boy will give me the ears I want - Black Sherif

Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif has observed that collaborating with Burna Boy will open more doors for him and broaden his fan base.



The artiste in an interview with Berla Mundi on the entertainment segment of TV3 New Day mentioned that the remix with Burna Boy will help to project his music across the borders of Ghana.

He also said that collaborating with Burna Boy would give him the ears he wants because he has a lot of songs yet to be released.



"This is big for me, this would actually give me the ears I want, I'm loaded and I have many songs", he said.



According to the artiste, even though he had always wanted to work with Burna Boy, he was still shocked when they contacted him. He mentioned that a member of Burna Boy's team reached out to him after the 'African Giant' heard the song and the communication continued.



"So someone from Burna's team reached out to me on WhatsApp and said, 'yo Burna dey love your tune, are you free to have a video call?'", Blacko recalled.