Collaborating with young artistes comes naturally to me – Kojo Antwi

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi

Ghanaian Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi, says there is always that flow when he collaborates with young musicians on a song.

The musician explains that his flair for creating timeless music allows him to quickly adapt to the tunes of the young artistes which subsequently become hits.



During his interview with Naa Dzama on the Y102.5FM ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, he declared:



“I have been ahead of time with my music and I keep experimenting different things. Afrobeat is what the young ones have given us. But I started doing some of it a long time ago; singing in Twi and English.



When you listen to my music, you will notice the music is ahead of time. You feel the beats and the lyrics so it is not new to them and it is not new to me. They know I was doing that way before. So, merging with the young ones comes naturally to me.”

Kojo Antwi is known for his songs with Stonebwoy and King Promise. The highlife legend, last year, said he was selective about which artistes’ songs he features on because he has to like and connect with them first.



Kojo Antwi has two songs with Stonebwoy; Akyekyede3 Nante3, and the other one off the Anloga Junction Album, Nkuto.



He also has a song with Ghanaian musician King Promise titled ‘Bra’.