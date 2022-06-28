0
Collaborations are making African artistes popular in the Caribbean – Barbadian artiste

Chantman Barbadian singer and songwriter, Chantman

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Chantman, a Barbadian singer and songwriter has emphasized the relevance of international music collaborations.

The ‘Let if off’ hitmaker who is currently in Ghana made these assertions after he granted an interview on Y 97.9 FM with Nana Quasi-Wusu during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe show’.

“Music collaborations are making African artistes popular in the Caribbean, just as it is making Caribbean artistes popular here in Africa. An example is Stonebwoy, we got to know him because he collaborated with our artistes,” he said.

Chantman further praised and hailed Sarkodie for his rap abilities and described his articulation as “very clean, precise and concise.”

Sarkodie is one of the best artistes with exceptional articulation I have heard in rap. His articulation is very clean, precise, and concise that you have to only respect him for his act,” he said.

Chantman is in Ghana purposely to promote his music and himself as a Barbadian artiste.

