Collaborations between Nigerian and Ghanaian artistes are electrifying – Harrysong

Nigerian Musician, Harrysong

Nigeria’s king of feel-good music, Harrysong says the vibe that emanates from musical collaborations between Nigerian and Ghanaian artistes is always stimulating.

He notes that the electrifying nature of these collaborations is because of the connections between the motherland.



“The vibe in Nigerian-Ghanaian collaborations is always electrifying. It is always electrifying because of the connection with the motherland. Ghana is Nigeria and Nigeria is Ghana and we vibe the same. We never miss it and anytime we come together, it is always fire and I love it,” he told Y107.9FM’s Kokonsa Kester on the Weekend Rush show.



The musician who has a song titled ‘Apianko’ with Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy, and lists him amongst his top 5 Ghanaian musicians. “The top Ghanaian artistes, I will pick Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, King Promise, and some other ladies. You have Gyakie and she is doing amazing. Ghanaian musicians have amazing voices and are making charts all over the world.”

Harrysong who was in Ghana last year promises to visit the country again between September and October 2021 and had this to say to his fans. “My Ghanaian fans have been amazing and I love you for supporting me and keeping true. This year is a Sawanale year.”



The songwriter is currently out with a new single titled ‘Sawanale’ which means “flex, like have fun, be happy, rejoice and just do your thing.”



The ‘Sawanale’ visuals which will be premiered on Friday August 20, 2021 promise to be put of this world.