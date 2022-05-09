8
MenuEntertainment
Twi News

Colour and culture as Asantehene holds durbar in Memphis

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Seated In State.jfif play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Otumfuo is in the US for the 2022 Memphis in May celebrations

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II flew to the United States of America for the 2022 Memphis in May International Festival dedicated to Ghana.

As part of his activities, the Asantehene on Saturday, May 7, 2022, held a durbar where his Royal Majesty sat in state with his chiefs and queen mothers.

Preceding the durbar, the Asantehene and his chiefs held a grand procession through the streets of Memphis where the colours and culture of Ashanti were put on full display.

The procession commenced at 126 Beale Street and ended at Handy Park where the Asanteman durbar was held.

As usual with the Otumfuo’s procession, the sounds of drums and the chants of appellations to the occupant of the Golden Stool dominate videos of the procession sighted by GhanaWeb.

TWI NEWS

Also sighted in the video were some proud Ghanaians and Ashanti residents in the US who adorned in their Kente clothes to join his majesty’s procession.

Watch video below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
Related Articles: