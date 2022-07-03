Colour, culture, cheerfulness: How Nana Ama McBrown returned to her seat

Nana Ama McBrown hosts United Showbiz for the first time in 2022

McBrown expresses gratitude to all fans and support staff



Empress explains why she was absent for that long



Clad in rich Kente cloth with elaborate golden jewelry – around her neck on the wrist and arms – with white scarf and matching golden ahenema (traditional slippers).



This is not description of a queenmother of any House of Chiefs, yet in her full elegance, she danced onto the set with two similarly dressed dancers – an older woman and a young girl – as the retinue of drummers sang and matched her every gesture – the waving, steps and facial expressions.



But for all it is worth, this was how the Queenmother of Saturday Night entertainment review show, United Showbiz on UTV staged her comeback to the screens.

Nana Ama McBrown was a whole mood when she returned to take her seat as host of United Showbiz and boy, she did not disappoint.



