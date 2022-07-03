10
Menu
Entertainment

Colour, culture, cheerfulness: How Nana Ama McBrown returned to her seat

Video Archive
Sun, 3 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Ama McBrown hosts United Showbiz for the first time in 2022

McBrown expresses gratitude to all fans and support staff

Empress explains why she was absent for that long

Clad in rich Kente cloth with elaborate golden jewelry – around her neck on the wrist and arms – with white scarf and matching golden ahenema (traditional slippers).

This is not description of a queenmother of any House of Chiefs, yet in her full elegance, she danced onto the set with two similarly dressed dancers – an older woman and a young girl – as the retinue of drummers sang and matched her every gesture – the waving, steps and facial expressions.

But for all it is worth, this was how the Queenmother of Saturday Night entertainment review show, United Showbiz on UTV staged her comeback to the screens.

Nana Ama McBrown was a whole mood when she returned to take her seat as host of United Showbiz and boy, she did not disappoint.

Watch how Nana Ama McBrown made her return to the show



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong
My father can buy whatever he want - Cheddar's son to critics
I'm disappointed in Sefa Kayi, Kweku Baako and Ibrahim Mahama - Kwabena Agyapong
Exclude Ofori-Atta from negotiations, remove Bawumia from EMT - Mahama to Nana Addo
Kofi Adjorlolo set to marry Shatta Wale's mother
Akufo-Addo and four appointees who are in line of fire over IMF move
Many leading members of NPP hate Akufo-Addo - Kwabena Agyapong
Prof. Adei congratulates Mahama for advising government on economy
Related Articles: