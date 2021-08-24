Combining gym diet with God’s anointing is my secret beauty therapy – Joyce Blessing

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has revealed her lifestyle habit that sustains her beauty.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, Joyce Blessing stated that she regularly checks her diet, coupled with constant gym exercises.



“I check my diet and I do a lot of training at the gym so it all helps me a lot.When the anointing of God is added then it makes my beauty and good looks to become more." Joyce Blessing remarked in an interview.



Meanwhile, Joyce Blessing has charged Ghanaians to scrutinize stories written about her before passing judgement as she explains that most of these publications are without facts.

Joyce, who was in the news over her messy separation from her husband and manager, Dave Joy in 2020, has said that several lies were purported about her.



“Some headlines can even surprise the person they are talking about. I want my fans and Ghanaians to know that not all headlines stories are true. Sometimes what the artiste said and the headline are two different things but black (people) love fake and negative stories. People rush to read these fake and negative stories that’s why the writers also like writing these fake stories to draw traffic to their sites," she stated.



