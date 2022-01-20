‘Come home tonight’ - Clemento Suarez’s flirty post to Stonebwoy’s wife on birthday

Clemento Suarez wishes Dr Louisa Setakla a happy birthday

Yesterday marked the birthday of dancehall artiste Stonewbwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa Setakla’s birthday and many have taken to social media to celebrate her.



One of such persons was Clemento Suarez who didn’t just shower her with praises but also called her, his unofficial girlfriend.



“Happy birthday to my secret girlfriend, the Bhim First lady, the Teeth commander, number one dentist in Africa. Enjoy your beautiful day @drlouisa_s. Come home tonight ok,” he teased.

Stonebwoy made his wife’s day special when the artiste also shared a beautiful message to mark his wife, Dr Louisa’s birthday, January 19.



In a message he shared to the world on Instagram, on January 19, 2022, he said, “Out of The Many Blessings, The Most I Thank God For is You…Happy Bday Wifey.”



He accompanied the post with pictures they took while on vacation in Paris under the Eiffel Tower, where Stonebwoy held in his hand roses as Dr Louisa stood behind him beaming with smiles.



The couple marked the special day with a lunch date.



Stonebwoy couldn’t get the camera off his wife’s face while showing his affection for her.

Stars such as Dentaa, Kafui Danku, Ani Akuffo, Efya Nocturnal, Reggie Rockstone among others took to their social media to appreciate the wife of the dancehall artiste.







