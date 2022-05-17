Come out if you claim I paid payola – Diana Hamilton dares DJs

Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton declares she believes in building relationships

Diana Hamilton shares what she does for DJs and presenters she works with



Payola conversation reignited



Award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has dared anyone who would insist she has ever given ‘Payola’ - money given in exchange for promotion of songs - to come out.



“So, if anybody says I gave him or her money to pay my song, it will be nice for the person to come out,” she said.



During a discussion on Power FM, the award-winning artiste said she didn’t need to pay money to anyone because her good rapport easily did the job.

Aside from her good rapport with these presenters and DJs, she added that she has been able to get some little gifts to DJs and presenters on their special days.



“I believe in relationships. Maybe my personality may not allow me to call everyone every day but if you are my friend, I treat you as a friend, so I call you on an ordinary day, or I will hear it is your birthday and if I have the ability, I will send you a present or buy you a cake,” she noted.



She, furthermore, noted that “I believe in relationships because if I have to pay you, I won't be able to.”



Diana, however, defended her actions saying that the gifts she gives out to these persons are not to influence them to bend to her will or do something for her.