Comedian DKB ‘clashes’ with NPP MP over IMF bailout tweet

Comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB squared off with the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh over the latter’s defense of the government’s decision to seek an International Monetary Fund, IMF, bailout programme.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh who also doubles as the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament had in a social media post cited a news article by CNN which reported that a number of countries were seeking IMF bailout in apparent justification of the government’s decision to do same.



“Half of the world is asking for assistance from the IMF, this is not peculiar to just Ghana. Interesting read,” he captioned his tweeted.

The defense by the NPP MP did not sit well with DKB who could not fathom why he will use the woes of other countries as metrics for Ghana.



In his view, the defense was like a student who had failed an exams but was justifying same by referencing similar mass failures by colleagues in the past.



“Daddy I know I failed the exams with my 36% marks but 2 years ago many students failed with the same 36%,” DKB retorted in a tweet.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh will not back down on his spirited defense for the government as he responded by saying it was unfortunate the comedian was not appreciating the present challenging times.



“You are unfairly discounting the variables today & overly simplifying the matter at hand, unfortunate,” the Majority Chief Whip replied.

The comedian respond: “It's only simple matters that are simplified. The variables today are very favorable to assent expedient development, it's been 2 years for God's sake.



“Even Malaysia that was par with Ghana in 1957 has mopped up, recovered and increased per capita without IMF,” he tweeted.



Annoh-Dompreh ended his part of the interaction by tweeting: “You will walk alone on this path, wishing you well”.



In response, DKB indicated that the country and its citizens have long been walking alone with God sustaining them.



He mentioned to the MP that he, together with his party can expend the country’s resources and increase the E-levy to 500% yet God will still sustain the nation and its citizens.

“The whole Ghana and it's citizens have been walking alone all this while, and guess who kept us going #GodDid! So you can finish all our monies, increase E levy to 500%, shoot CIT to 70%, increased import duties by 50 folds. Do you know who'll still be with us? God not you,” he stated.





