Comedian Ice-Kenkey to be buried on August 6

Late comic actor, Ice Kenkey

The funeral date of veteran Ghanaian comedian, Kwaku Danquah, popularly known as Ice Kenkey, has been announced by his family.

The actors whose sudden demise occurred on June 9, 2022, at the Ridge Hospital is se\et to be buried at Darkuman official town, adjacent to Christian Preparatory School on August 6, 2022.



Although the cause of his death hasn’t been made known, his family and friends have invited the general public to them send of the kinsman.



The late actor was famed for his role in 'Key Soap Concert Party' with the likes of Nkomode, Bishop Bob Okala, Bob Santo and a host of others.



The comedian was a native of Akuapem Larteh. Before his death, not much was heard of him but at the peak of his career, he toured parts of Europe and the USA with Kumawood actor, Agya Koo, among others entertaining people with their plays.

The founder of the Powerlight Concert Party was also a member of the African Heroes Band led by Osei Kofi.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



ADA/BOG