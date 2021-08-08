0
Comedian K.D. recounts how Jojo Arhin led him to the light

Sun, 8 Aug 2021 Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian comedian cum musician, Kwaku Asante Dwomoh, popularly known as K.D., has shared a brief story of how his life transformed after he met gospel worship and praise leader minister Jojo Arhin.

Jojo Arhin is a versatile Kumasi-based gospel artiste whose ministry has been a blessing to Ghanaians.

In an exclusive interview with filmmaker and publicist Skbeatz Records, the comedian was asked to share his salvation story and this is what he said:

"I used to be involved with several secular gigs back on campus. And at one event, I got to meet Jojo Arhin.

"He had a ministration and unfortunately, his keyboardist couldn't make it.

"I was recommended to him and he called me to perform with him on stage.

"Through my walk with him, I discovered my true purpose and surrendered myself to Christ," he said.

"Indeed Jojo Arhin has truly helped me," he reiterated.

K.D. is also a talented comedian and research analyst by profession.

