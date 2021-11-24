Comedian SDK loses father

Comedian SDK Dele and his late father

Ghanaian comic actor, SDK Dele, has announced the death of his father.



Breaking the sad news to followers on Twitter, the skit producer and content creator wrote: "Lost my dad today, rest in peace my oldgee."



His late father who died on November 24, 2021, will be remembered for his role in his skits, where he was featured in some episodes together with his wife.

The family has for years entertained fans with their comedy series.



