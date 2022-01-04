Comedian Sdkdele announces funeral arrangements for his late dad

Flyer of the final funeral announcement of SDK's dad

Ghanaian comedian Sadik Sule popularly known SDKdele has announced funeral arrangements for his late dad, Francis Sule.

It could be recalled that late November last year, the comic skit creator announced the sudden demise of his father who periodically features in some of his skits.



According to the Sule family, the late Frances will laid in state in Tema Community 2 on January 21 and buried at Anomabo on Saturday January 22.

Final funeral rites will continue at Tema Community 2 while Thanks Giving service for the deceased will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Tema Community 2 Branch.



