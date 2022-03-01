Comedy is the most difficult profession in the world – Foster Romanus

Comedian and musician Foster Romanus

Ghanaian comedian and musician Foster Romanus, says comedy is the most difficult profession in the world.

According to him, most comedians do not know who their audiences are, and what they are going through but have to make them happy regardless.



"Comedy is the most difficult job in the world because you don’t know your audience, some may have had broken heart or lost love ones, and you have to make sure that whatever you are saying have to meet their sense of humor”



Speaking on the Big X show with Kwesi Live, on February 26, 2022, the comedian indicated that Ghanaians appreciate intellect, and wild comedy hence, every comedian should be able to meet the expectations of their audience.

“The difficult part of being a comedian in Ghana is the ability to get your audience laughing, Ghanaians are very critical when it comes to these things because they appreciate intellect and it is not just about coming to say anything on stage, so that is what makes the job difficult”



Romanus further indicated that what keeps him going as a comedian is the will to do better.



“It is the desire to keep moving on and the will of power to do better, there are different styles of comedy, based on what you’re good at in this business”.