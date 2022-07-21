Comic actor, Kyekyeku narrates painful journey to stardom

Kyekyeku

Kyekyeku acknowledges Dr. Likee’s contribution to his success

I contemplated dropping out of school, Kyekyeku recounts



‘My family was very poor,' Kyekyeku reveals



Popular Kumawood and YouTube star, Kyekyeku, has opened up about his struggles, humble beginnings, and how he rose to fame through the help of his colleague, comic actor, Akabenezer, popularly known as Dr. Likee.



According to Kyekyeku, going up was very challenging, as a result of financial constraints. He struggled to attend school and almost opted to drop out of school to focus on acting and other ventures that could earn him some quick money.



“Growing up, it was very difficult for me and my family. We didn’t have much, so even attending school was a challenge. There were many times I considered dropping out of school to look for jobs that could bring me money,” Kyekyeku explained in an exclusive interview with Kwaku Manu, monitored by GhanaWeb.

He added that, after a thorough consideration of his decision to quit schooling, he settled on attending a day school because it allowed him to work along.



Touching on his career as an actor, Kyekyeku mentioned that, although he began acting at a very early stage, progressing in the Kumawood movie industry was a challenge.



He said movies he secured roles in performed poorly on the market.



He said, “Kwaku if I tell you how long I have been acting, you would be surprised. I started acting when I was very young, but no one bought our movies. It was hard, very difficult times.”



Kyekyeku narrated how he used to walk from one market and street to another with CDs of his movies with the hope that someone would buy them, but his efforts yielded no fruit.

According to him, things turned around for him when he met fellow actor Akabenezer, also known as Dr Likee.



Check out Kyekyeku’s interview with Kwaku Manu below.







