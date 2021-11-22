Comic actor Nana Yeboah sends a message to Ghanaians from Paris

Nana Yeboah is in Paris

The actor says it is good to go on vacation



He is promoting a new movie



Comic actor, Nana Yeboah has revealed that he is currently enjoying a time of his life in Paris.



In a 54 seconds clip published on his Instagram page, he announced to his nearly 500,000 followers that he is cooling off from the stress of working around the clock.



The actor intimated that he deserves a break after channelling his energy into keeping his fans entertained.



"A new and beautiful day in Paris, much love from me to you all," his caption read.

Captured in a white morning coat, Nana Yeboah in his message advised that workers take a vacation to plan ahead of the year.



"Oh my God, I am about to have the best sleep in the world. Come and check out my hotel room. It is right for every man to go on vacation away from the stress... I am not gonna give the people in France a break. I will face them squarely, I have even started speaking French," he quipped.



Nana Yeboah together with a host of Ghanaian actors are in Paris, France to promote a new movie.







