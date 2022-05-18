Companies go on your social media before checking your CV - Claudia Lumor

Founder of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor

Founder of Glitz Africa and UN Ambassador, Claudia Lumor has admonished the youth, especially women to use social media positively, especially when companies and businesses conduct checks on applicants through their social media platforms.



She noted that once they notice that what your stand for doesn't represent their brand, they might drop you even when you have the best profile or CV fit for the job or position.



The celebrated businesswoman made this call at The Sisterhood Women Empowerment Program organized by actress and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah on May 18, 2022.

Touching on how powerful social media is, she urged women to use it to their advantage instead of sharing unnecessary content.



"Before they see your CV, every business does this, I do casting for big corporations, for the UN and everywhere. As soon as we see your profile, the first place we go is your social media. So what am I gonna see when I go to your page? If you say you wanna impact women. If you say you want to do this business, when I go there, what I see on your CV should match what am seeing as well.



"I don't wanna see somebody dipping and dapping when you telling me you wanna be my Accountant. That is the world we are in at the moment so you need to make sure that you use social media to your advantage. It is very powerful but use it to your advantage, use it to strengthen what you wanna do...let your brand and business stand out on its own and do what you wanna do. You do the dipping and dapping and let your business stand out and do what you want your audience to know about your business," Claudia admonished.



