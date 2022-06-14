Companies refusing to invest in Gospel musicians – Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle, Ghanaian Gospel musician

One time VGMA artiste of the year Joe Mettle is of the view that Gospel musicians over the years have not been able to hold up to their brand and craft because companies do not invest in them.

“But in Gospel where is the money? When you go to the people to sponsor they will say that it’s Gospel so they don’t want to sponsor. Sometimes they will and sometimes will not,” Joe Mettle told Asaase radio Kumasi in an interview.



“I think that the religious connections make it difficult for them to sponsor. There are people that will not look at your proposal just because it’s Christian,” he revealed.

He claimed that what the companies have not realized is that, Gospel musicians indeed have what they are looking for especially when it comes to numbers and holding bigger events across the country.