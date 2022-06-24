Comparing me to Teni is not a problem – 'Adulthood na scam' hitmaker

Ladé, Nigerian Singer

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ladé has finally cleared the air and shared her opinion on her comparisons with colleague Nigerian singer Teni.

The singer who after her hit ‘Adulthood Anthem’ made waves on social media was compared to Teni has described the comparisons as a positive one and stated that she was not bothered or worried about them.



Ladé made her opinion known on Y 97.9 FM during the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ with Hypeman Ferggy. In the interview she stated; “I don’t think it is supposed to make me feel bad because Teni is an amazing artiste and she has made success in the music scenes, so, comparing me with someone like her is a very good thing”.



Ladé further mentioned that she had attributes that made her exceptional, same as Teni did, so all she had to do was to continue working hard to be identified.

“We are all humans and I believe we are special in our ways, Teni is a fantastic artiste and she has things that make her exceptional and I believe I have things that make me exceptional too. So the goal is to keep doing good so that people can tell us apart because I know many say I sound and look like her”, she said.



She also mentioned that she was not going to change anything about her but rather do what she knows to do best.



“I won’t change my style or my voice because of what people say, all I have to do is do what I know how to do best and that is creating music”, she added.