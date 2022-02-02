Computer Man commiserates with Afia Schwarzenegger over death of her father

Afia Schwarzenegger loses father

One week ceremony held for passing of Afia Schwarzenegger’s father



Computer Man promises to honour Afia Schwarzenegger at her father’s funeral



The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer Man) has commiserated with female comedienne, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa over the death of her father, Mr Augustine Adjei.



Speaking on Oman Channel, Computer Man while sending his condolence to Afia Schwarzenegger revealed his personal relationship with the comedienne as a very close one.



“I will like to express my condolence to Afia. The truth is that I have a close bond with Afia. If Schwarzenegger meets me eating, she won’t mind dipping her hand inside the food, she will pick money or even pick any of my cars and drive without hesitation. We are very close and that is what I want people to know,” Computer Mam stated.



The prophet explained that despite his closeness with Afia he missed the one-week observation of her father’s passing. He however promised to honour the comedienne during the final funeral rites of her father to make up.

“Because I am chief and I serve the Otumfuo I was in Kumasi and therefore could not make it. But for the funeral, I won’t miss it. She will officially inform me of the funeral as tradition demands and I promise to show her love,” he added.



Mr Augustine Adjei died on January 18, 2022.



Announcing her father’s passing in an Instagram post, Afia wrote “My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest In Peace Daddy. I’m lost.”



A one-week observation in accordance with tradition was held on January 26, 2022, at Achimota in Accra.



The event was heavily attended by renowned Ghanaians including politicians and people in the entertainment industry.



