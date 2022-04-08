Computer Man reacts to video of Agradaa conducting deliverance service

Agradaa converts to Christianity

Former fetish priestess goes into full-time gospel ministry



Video of Agradaa conducting deliverance goes on viral on social media



The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer Man), has asked critics of repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa known as Evangelist Patricia Koranteng Oduro to God to determine her fate.



The controversial female fetish priestess after announcing her repentance and conversion to Christianity somewhere last year said she will be going into full-time gospel ministry.



After recently calling on believers and persons under the bondage of sickness and spiritual afflictions to beseech her, Evangelist Patricia Koranteng has been cited in a recent video conducting a deliverance service.

In the video which has since attracted various reactions and criticisms, the former fetish priestess is seen laying her hands on a man in what looked like a deliverance session.







She is heard speaking in tongues while a worship melody played in the background.



Reacting to the criticism elicited by the video, Computer Man in an interview with Oman Channel maintained that it lies within no man to determine the genuineness of Agradaa’s anointing.



Referencing a quote in the bible, Prophet Computer Man said the trueness of Agradaa’s anointing will be determined by the test of time.

“When God was calling me, nobody was standing with me and I said God has called me. It is therefore based on my works that men will see if I am indeed of God. The woman was a fetish priestess and is now claiming that God has called her, what I will say is that if it is from God, it will stand the test of time and if it is not from God, it will eventually falter,” he said.



Describing Agradaa’s conversion as not surprising, Computer Man maintained that the future will eventually expose the genuineness of her newfound anointing regardless of how she will force to present it.



“I don’t lay my hands on people in jest. Laying of hands is only directed from the heavens. If you are not directed from the heavens or if you are not led by the holy spirit, God himself directs you on who to lay hands on. So, you don’t just rush do it because if you lay your hands on someone, your spirit will be overcome if what that person has is greater than yours,” he added.



