Concerts Review: Accra was brought to a standstill on Christmas Day

Sarkodie in his elements

Source: GNA

There was a flurry of concerts in Accra on Christmas Day but three concerts including 'Freedom Wave', 'Rapperholic21' and 'One Don', brought the city to a standstill pulling massive crowds at various venues.

All three concerts, headlined by Sarkodie (Rapperholic2021), Medikal & Shatta Wale (Freedom Wave), and Fancy Gadam (One Don Concert) were successful with some memorable performances.



Rapperholic Concert



The concert held at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre had tickets sold out hours to the event and it was fully packed.



Sarkodie, who is the most decorated Ghanaian rapper of all time, once again did not disappoint as he produced one of his best stage performances.



The major highlight of the concert was when legendary Ghanaian rapper Obrafour pulled a surprise appearance on the stage as Sarkodie knelt before Obrafour showing him respect for his exploits in the music industry over the past years

A host of artistes including Black Sherif, Fameye, Gyakie, King Promise, Awal, Joey B, Akwaboah, Quamina MP, Epixode, Efya, Darkovibes, among others also made their presence felt at the concert with some thrilling performances.



Freedom Wave Shatta Wale and Medikal delivered a stage masterclass during their concert held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Christmas Day.



DJ Vyrusky together with DJ Micsmith were very impressive on the turntables dropping back-to-back songs of both Medikal and Shatta Wale.



Both artistes thrilled the thousands of fans gathered at the stadium with some memorable performances with Shatta Wale performing till 6:30 am on Boxing Day.



Lots of artistes including Amerado, Black Sherif, Jupitar, Joey B, Kelvynboy, Sefa, Mr. Drew, Keche, among others came through to support their brothers to make the maiden concert a success.

One Don Concert Fancy Gadam once again pulled off another remarkable concert at the Bukom Boxing Arena having held a memorable one at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.



The boxing arena was filled to the rafters as the Pride of Northern music delivered a staggering performance to climax the release of his "One Don" album.



