Confidence Haugen highlights Voltarian tradition at her coronation

Confidence Haugen Coronation 2.jfif Confidence Haugen is now known as Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II

Sun, 14 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businesswoman, Confidence Haugen who now officially goes by the stool name Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II put together a grand concert a day before her coronation that witnessed popular faces in showbiz gracing the event on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The people of the Volta Region displayed their rich culture and tradition during the coronation ceremony of HRM Dutor Torgbiga Wenya III and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II as Chief and Queen-mother of Anglo respectively.

The coronation was anticipated to be the talk of town starting from the magnificent invitation boxes that were sent to special guests for the ceremony.

The day also witnessed notable traditional rulers gracing the coronation.

Also, friends of Confidence, including the Development Queenmother of Afigya-Kwabre, Nana Adwoa Awindor, actress Kalsoume Sinare, Gloria Sarfo, Cecilia Anno-Barnieh, and several others were there to support her.

Check out photos and videos below:

