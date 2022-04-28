Confidence Haugen made Queen of Anlo

Queen of Anlo, Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II. Photo Credit: Selorm Ameza

Ghanaian businesswoman and former model, Confidence Haugen, has been installed as the Queen of Anlo alongside his king, Torgbuiga Wenya III, the overlord of the Anlo Kingdom.



Confidence now goes by the stool name, Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II after pledging to serve her people in a traditional ceremony that witnessed elders of the state performing all necessary rituals for the enstoolment of the new rulers.



On Monday, April 25, Confidence took to her Instagram page to share the scenes from the ceremony that took place in the Vota Region.

Also, some celebrities including Edem, Mona4Reall, Gloria Sarfo as well as friends have congratulated Mamaga on her new role as the Queen of Anlo.



