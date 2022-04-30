Confidence isn't about going naked - Vida Adutwumwaa rebukes Efia Odo's indecent dressing

Efia Odo steps out with no bra

Vida Adutwumwaa calls out popular actress over indecent outfit



Lawyer Ampaw wants Efia Odo arrested



Columnist, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has condemned the perceived indecent dressing of television personality, Efia Odo who recently put her nipples on display at the album launch of rapper Kwesi Arthur on April 21.



Although some fans including the singer have supported Efia's choice of wardrobe and even named her a confident woman for daring to wear whatever outfit she deems perfect, the columnist states that it is time for authorities to take action before she leads the youth astray.



Vida Adutwumwaa, a regular panellist on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV with Abrantepa, intimated that Efia Odo's black sheer dress was inappropriate for an album launch which she also succeeded in diverting the attention on the project to her nakedness.



"I am not holy but my craziness will not make me walk naked on the streets. She has moved from the boob tape to exposing the whole nipple. It is indecent. I do not see why you should wear such a revealing dress to an album listening. I mean, it wasn't an award show for you to look that glamourous and also, no clothing line is paying her millions of cedis to put that dress on. I don't see the essence of it, is it that you want to trend or take the shine from Kwesi Arthur?" she quizzed.

Vida has admonished young girls not to copy blindly the indecent style of dressing by celebrities in the country adding that exposing one's body doesn't make them confident but instead shows how swallow minded they are.



"They are all talking about the dress, nobody even remembers the title of the album (Son of Jacob)...this is not something I would encourage. Very soon she will walk naked and it is not something we want our young girls to see, so for me, I will support the call for her to be arrested...she needs to be cautioned.



"I don't see why you should show your confidence through nakedness. Let your brains work... do something worthwhile that will show that you are intelligent," said Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng on Blogger's Forum.



Meanwhile, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb reporter, Paulina Dedaa Opoku called on the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare and the Cybercrime Unit to arrest the popular actress for indecent exposure.



"As at now, our children are being exposed to pornographic material and so, I am calling for the immediate arrest. I am calling on the Director of the Cybercrime Unit and then the IGP to immediately cause her arrest so we stop this kind of impunity. We need to guard our public morals," the Lawyer charged.



Watch the videos below:









Also watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:



