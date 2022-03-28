Confused baby daddy

File photo of an angry couple

Dear GhanaWeb,

While on campus I casually courted a lady who was three years older. She would always nag me to take her to see my family, but I wasn’t ready, so I never bothered to give her a reply.



I later discovered that she would sneak into my phone to call my parents and relatives, which made me uneasy. Three months to my graduation, I noticed that she was communicating with so many men and I was confused.



From the top of my head, I could count a plumber, a politician, a guy who was with me in the same level…just too many.



Unfortunately, she got pregnant and claimed it was mine. I challenged her to get a paternity test done since I have been transferred to the Brong Ahafo Region far away from Accra to do my service, but she refused, so I cut ties with her.



When I ignored her, she called my relatives and informed them about the baby and what had transpired.

One evening, my parents called and told me that the lady had arrived at their house. She traced my roots with the help of my cousin. When I asked for the DNA tests, she retorted that there was no need to test since we were into each other.



Despite my earlier warning, she returned last December and slept at my home for two days. She claims she has found a good-paying job and wanted to leave the child with my parents.



I got angry, travelled from my station in the Brong Ahafo in full rage requesting paternity proof from her, but she got angry.



I’m confused about the whole situation, and I need help.



