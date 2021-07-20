'Congratulate them and stop the comparison' – M.anifest speaks on the rise of new artistes

M.anifest, Ghanaian rapper

Currently, it appears the young music acts in Ghana like Gyakie, Yaw Tog, Black Sherif, Kwaku Flick, Kofi Jamar, Amerado, and the many others are the most talked about when it comes to anything music-related.

Their steady rise and consistent ability to drop songs that the masses enjoy seems to be doing the magic for them.



As such, many young music lovers have sort of started comparing them to the musicians who have relatively been doing the job for some time now. It appears the aim of this comparison is to suggest that the new crop of musicians are better.



However, in a chat with popular vlogger, Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut’ show, award-winning rapper, M.anifest stated plainly that the people who are engaged in such comparisons should stop and just congratulate these young acts for doing good for themselves.

M.anifest added that the music discography is such that two songs are not even the same.



He also advised the fans who are fueling this type of talk to be careful, because these things will force people to buy views for their songs on Youtube, which is not the best.