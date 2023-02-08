Consensus with Shatta Wale was never genuine – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy addresses scuffle with Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall artist, Livingstone Etse Satekla known professionally as Stonebwoy has disclosed that his agreement with Shatta Wale to settle their disputes was never genuine.

The ‘Bhim Nation’ hitmaker in an interview on American top urban celebrity interview base, VLAD TV, recalled an unexpected incident that occurred in 2019 at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards when he was deemed reggae/dancehall artiste of the year; speaking of how he stood to defend himself against Shatta Wale and his crew who stomped the stage in the middle of his speech on that day.



“Even if I wasn’t smart, I know its two things; to try disrupting it or to try doing his sh*t” he connoted.



Stonebwoy in the interview tagged his attitude on that day as his other side and himself as one born and bred on the streets.

“Nobody has the right to feel like you are invisible; one thing led to the other and they basically saw the other side of me, they realised I’m really from the streets” he revealed.



“Because we had a whole lot of following and people looking up to us, we managed to come to a nice consensus but it’s never been genuine,” words of the 34-year old singer emphatically disclosing why they both decided to settle their differences and further added that People cannot be forced to be someone they are not.