Conservative parenting cause of timidity among youth in Ghana - Jupitar complains

Jupitar

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Dancehall artiste Jupitar, born Michael Okine, has expressed worry over the kind of upbringing of Ghanaian parents give to their wards.

He believes that young children should be given opportunities to express themselves while growing.

He noted that this will help the youth of Ghana be able to speak up against any form of injustice meted against them.

Jupitar noted that in a conservative Ghanaian society, the child has no right to express their feelings and that is a bad way to bring up children.

He said the bane of this generation has been the fact that even though they are hurt, they are not brought up to let what they are going through.

Making this known in a tweet, Jupitar said: “From birth, we can’t say our mind or express how we feel, now we take to grow and e Dey worry this generation”.





