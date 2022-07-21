Consider the needs of people before gifting them – Life Coach advises

Personality/Life Coach and Brand Strategist, Naana Lexis A.O Opoku Agyemang

Personality/Life Coach and Brand Strategist, Naana Lexis A.O Opoku Agyemang, has encouraged people to always give thought to what people actually need before buying them gifts.

Per her observation, a lot of people buy gifts for others without putting their needs at the time into consideration.



She told Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on ETV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, “The last time, I was telling one of my workers that if not for the fact that most of the shoes in my room were given to me as gifts, I don’t think I would ever buy them because they are too expensive and way out of my budget.”



According to her, if she was buying with her own money, she will never buy such expensive shoes because at the end of the day it is the money going to waste.

“I could have equally invested that money or used it for a lot of other important stuff. But the person who bought them for me, thought I’m worth them that’s why the person gifted them to me. So if you’re the kind of person who likes to buy expensive stuff for your friends without them knowing, look out for the person’s needs first,” she advised.



Naana mentioned that although what “you might be getting the person might be nice and expensive, for all you know he or she won’t even use it. He or she might be in need of the money equivalent to what you’re getting him or her.”



“So why are you spending that much on a gift that won’t be used rather than giving the person the money?” she questioned.