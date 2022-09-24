Consider your body type when choosing a style – Fashion designer

Fashion designer, Paris Hannahbell

Chief Executive Officer of Paris Fashion, Paris Hannahbell, has urged individuals to put their body type into consideration before selecting a particular type of dress.

She explained fashion as the art of designing and beautifying clothes with accessories to fit a particular figure.



According to her, a lot of clients just bring in styles to be made for them without taking into consideration their body type.



Speaking to Rashida Hamid on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes’ show, she said, “They expect what you’re sewing for them to fit them the same way they see it in the picture or video they brought, forgetting they don’t have the same body type as the model, hence, the style might not look good on them.”



She emphasized that as a designer, she will always want her client to look good, prioritizing their looks before proceeding to sew a particular dress for her.

“I sometimes try to talk them out of it and help them find a solution to it. Only a few listen and others don’t. When things don’t turn out as expected, they blame me,” she disclosed.



Paris furthered that designers should not only consider the money they’ll make but should also think about their reputation and that of clients.



She advised fashion designers to always find a polite way to tell their clients when a design they bring doesn't fit.