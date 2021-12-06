Consider your hairstyle when choosing a fascinator – Women advised

Moesha Boudoung in a beautiful fascinator

Creative Director at Rare Pearl Millinery, Delali Ayim Ofei, has educated on the right things to consider when choosing a fascinator.

Talking about millinery in an interview with Eunice Tornyi on eTV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices Show, she noted that hairstyle is one of the most important things to consider when choosing a fascinator and not all looks require wearing a fascinator.



“Considering wherever you’re going to, you need to factor in the hairstyle before you choose a fascinator. It’s very important because the fascinator is supposed to add to how you look so if you have, for instance, a very bushy hair, you really don’t need to add a fascinator on top of that,” she said.



According to her, “The best thing you can do if you have short hair is sweep a little bit of your hair to the side and attach a little rosette to it if you really want to wear a fascinator.”



Delali enlightened that the best hairstyles for fascinators ideally should be a back sweep because the main idea is to flaunt the hair accessory. Therefore, wearing a fascinator hat when the hair is also flowing across the face makes the face look too busy.

“If your hair is in a bun at the back or you sweep it to the sides, a headband should just fall across it. You don’t need to have your hair all across your face and a fascinator on top of that as well,” she advised.



Again, face shape, she said, determines which type of fascinator is best for a person, hence, getting a good milliner to help in selection is also vital.



On that note, the milliner concluded that there are different types of fascinators that go with different hairstyles.