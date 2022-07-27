Continue fooling and insulting people you’ve never met - Yvonne Nelson to social media users

Yvonne Nelson warns social media users

Actress cum movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has subtly warned social media users to continue messing around on social media after an interview she granted a young man revealed something she didn’t expect.

According to the mother of one, she recently cross-examined a young man who came to her for a job interview, but to her surprise when she asked for the guy's handle, she got to know that she had blocked him.



In a tweet shared on July 27, 2022, “Stay on Twitter and continue fooling and insulting people you’ve never met. Your future self will regret it.



“One guy came for a job interview and I asked him for his Twitter handle, guess what, I had blocked him. Well….you know the rest. Keep fooling wai.”



However, some social media users after sighting the post have shared their thoughts.



“This bi true Charlie cool to troll but going deeper and to extend of insulting and disrespecting the person de33 ain't good at all everyone has feelings same as the celebrities there are limitations in everything those are who keep on this is the benefit,” a user said.

“Everyone has feelings, celebs have too. I won’t say the guy wasn’t smart, he wasn’t himself after seeing you. I would have told you I do’t have a Twitter handle Chale,” another added.



A third asserted, “Next time! We've got to be more responsible and decorous on these streets.”





ADA/BOG