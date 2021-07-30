Continue to guide and direct me in this canal world – Stonebwoy marks late mum’s 6th anniversary

Stonebwoy, Ghanaian dancehall artiste

Ghanaian afro-dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, also known as Stonebwoy, has shared a heart-melting message to his late mother on her 6th anniversary.

Stonebwoy’s mother, Mrs Catherine Satekla, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2015, at the 37 Military Hospital where she was receiving treatment after collapsing the previous Sunday.



Sarkodie, Samini, Kwaw Kese, D.Cryme, Jupitar, Yaa Pono and other celebrities stormed the funeral to support their colleague.



Marking her 6th anniversary, Stonebwoy took to Twitter yesterday to swear that he will continue his mother’s legacy like her true son.



The “Come From Far” hitmaker revealed that he hears his mother speak to him every day and asked her to continue to guide him in ‘this canal world."



“6 years on! Mama, rest well. You left a week after your bday…Swear, I’ll continue to leave a legacy like your true son,” he tweeted. “Every single day I hear you speak to me, continue to guide and direct me in this canal world from the realm of your ancestors. Your mansion is almost complete!”

Stonebwoy has always shared a special bond with his mother, even after her demise.



Last year, Stonebwoy celebrated Mother’s Day with a beautiful bust of his mother. “Made You A Statue MAMA! It’s Your Day… RIP,” he captioned a photo of the bust on his Instagram page.



A few weeks after her death, Stonebwoy told Showbiz that he had a lot of plans for his mother and that he doesn’t know how to cope without her.



“I had a lot of plans for her. I intended to do a lot for her because she was all that I had,” he told Kofi Duah of Showbiz. “Losing her is such a big blow to me but I know God has a good place for her. I place her above everyone else on earth because she is the reason I am who I am today.”



He added: “I really don’t know how I am going to cope without her because she has helped me a lot. She contributed a lot in my music career by financing me and supporting me with prayers anytime I go out to record a song or to perform.”